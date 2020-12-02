TD Securities lifts MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX: MAG] gained 9.45% or 1.44 points to close at $16.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1145838 shares. The company report on November 14, 2020 that MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars (“US$”) unless otherwise specified.

It opened the trading session at $16.24, the shares rose to $16.73 and dropped to $15.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAG points out that the company has recorded 39.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -334.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 578.23K shares, MAG reached to a volume of 1145838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAG shares is $18.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for MAG Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2017, representing the official price target for MAG Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $20.50, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on MAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MAG Silver Corp. is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for MAG stock

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, MAG shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.71 for the last 200 days.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MAG is now -4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, MAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] managed to generate an average of -$587,285 per employee.MAG Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 232.20 and a Current Ratio set at 232.20.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MAG Silver Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAG.

An analysis of insider ownership at MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]

There are presently around $786 million, or 43.40% of MAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAG stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 12,701,343, which is approximately 157.974% of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3,618,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.35 million in MAG stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54.73 million in MAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MAG Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX:MAG] by around 15,592,606 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,561,550 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,968,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,123,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,493,089 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 742,708 shares during the same period.