Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] moved up 9.80: Why It’s Important

Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ: TEDU] gained 9.80% on the last trading session, reaching $3.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Tarena International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Tarena International Inc. represents 54.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.96 million with the latest information. TEDU stock price has been found in the range of $3.00 to $3.876.

If compared to the average trading volume of 203.24K shares, TEDU reached a trading volume of 1532596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tarena International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Tarena International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tarena International Inc. is set at 0.27

Trading performance analysis for TEDU stock

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.54. With this latest performance, TEDU shares gained by 64.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.01 for Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.53 and a Gross Margin at +40.71. Tarena International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.51.

Return on Total Capital for TEDU is now -213.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -302.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,154.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.29. Additionally, TEDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 191.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tarena International Inc. [TEDU] managed to generate an average of -$12,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Tarena International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tarena International Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -516.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tarena International Inc. go to -1.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tarena International Inc. [TEDU]

There are presently around $11 million, or 29.40% of TEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEDU stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,429,304, which is approximately -0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 12.32% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 607,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in TEDU stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.32 million in TEDU stock with ownership of nearly 719.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tarena International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tarena International Inc. [NASDAQ:TEDU] by around 104,384 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 657,699 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,558,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,320,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEDU stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,184 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 459,696 shares during the same period.