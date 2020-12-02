Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] moved up 13.51: Why It’s Important

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] gained 13.51% or 0.15 points to close at $1.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1675222 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.08, the shares rose to $1.88 and dropped to $1.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TKAT points out that the company has recorded -4.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -215.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.70K shares, TKAT reached to a volume of 1675222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for TKAT stock

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, TKAT shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1038, while it was recorded at 1.1650 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1714 for the last 200 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.99.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.82. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$107,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKAT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 52,900 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,826 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,826 shares during the same period.