Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell -50.95% so far this year. What now?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] slipped around -1.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.09 at the close of the session, down -6.72%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Suncor Energy announces 2021 production outlook and capital allocation.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor released its 2021 corporate guidance which reflects its capital allocation framework and includes:.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now -50.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $17.20 and lowest of $16.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.56, which means current price is +67.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 16713623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 42.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.17, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.80. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $224,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -10.25%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $15,487 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 81,046,355, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 72,131,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.11 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 16.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 38,170,644 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 94,927,413 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 829,413,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 962,511,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,678 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,800,711 shares during the same period.