Stephens slashes price target on Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. [AAN] – find out why.

Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. [NYSE: AAN] closed the trading session at $18.41 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.74, while the highest price level was $22.11. The company report on December 1, 2020 that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Completes Spin-off; Begins Trading as Independent, Publicly Traded Company.

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) ( “Aaron’s”), a leading omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced that it has completed its spin-off from its former parent (“Parent”), and will operate as an independent, publicly-traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AAN.”.

Aaron’s remains a mission-driven company focused on enhancing people’s lives by providing convenient access to high-quality furniture, appliances and electronics through affordable lease and purchase options. Aaron’s operates approximately 1,400 company-owned and franchised stores in 47 U.S. states and Canada, as well as its industry leading e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.74 percent and weekly performance of -49.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AAN reached to a volume of 8759132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAN shares is $73.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87.

Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. [AAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.38. With this latest performance, AAN shares dropped by -37.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.76,

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aaron’s Holdings Company Inc. go to 16.00%.

The top three institutional holders of AAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,735,067, which is approximately -4.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,388,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.39 million in AAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $51.62 million in AAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.