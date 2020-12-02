Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently -5.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price plunged by -5.14 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Monroe County – Utica Shale, Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition.

A sum of 18625244 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.71M shares. Southwestern Energy Company shares reached a high of $3.235 and dropped to a low of $2.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.95.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.13. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $3.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

There are presently around $2,054 million, or 93.60% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94,489,086, which is approximately 8.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 87,573,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.34 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $207.22 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 140,078,985 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 41,345,113 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 514,882,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,306,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,297,657 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,144,719 shares during the same period.