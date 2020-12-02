SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is 35.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] traded at a low on 12/01/20, posting a -3.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.82. The company report on November 23, 2020 that SmileDirectClub Partners With MetLife.

Telehealth Pioneer and Leading Dental Insurer Team Up to Expand Consumer Access to Safe, Convenient and Affordable Premium Teeth Straightening.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with MetLife, one of the leading U.S. dental insurance providers, to deliver in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub’s convenient, affordable, remote orthodontic care to the more than 20 million individuals insured under its dental plans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5055875 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SmileDirectClub Inc. stands at 6.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for SDC stock reached $4.53 billion, with 111.70 million shares outstanding and 86.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 5055875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, SDC shares gained by 32.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.08. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.26.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -87.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.60. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -177.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC.

There are presently around $894 million, or 71.90% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 26,903,123, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,927,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.71 million in SDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.89 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 1.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 12,590,602 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 7,408,961 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 55,595,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,594,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,520,258 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,558,432 shares during the same period.