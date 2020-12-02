Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] is 73.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] traded at a low on 12/01/20, posting a -5.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.08. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Shift4 Payments Announces Convertible Notes Offering.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Shift4 also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Shift4, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before September 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to convert their Notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Shift4 will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Shift4’s election. The Notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Shift4’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after December 20, 2023 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Shift4’s Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The final terms of the Notes, including the interest rate, initial conversion rate and certain other terms of the Notes, will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2023953 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for FOUR stock reached $4.80 billion, with 80.42 million shares outstanding and 29.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 832.62K shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 2023953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $64.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.21, while it was recorded at 61.77 for the last single week of trading.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.94.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now 2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,541.84. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $1,551 million, or 89.30% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 2,618,069, which is approximately 96.973% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,288,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.89 million in FOUR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $98.36 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 73.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 14,696,120 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,768,253 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,245,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,709,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,745,447 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,755 shares during the same period.