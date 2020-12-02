Piper Jaffray slashes price target on Novan Inc. [NOVN] – find out why.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.29%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.

– Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on November 5, 2020 –.

– Company receives additional 180-day grace period, until May 3, 2021, to satisfy the $1.00 bid price requirement to maintain Nasdaq listing –.

Over the last 12 months, NOVN stock dropped by -75.30%. The average equity rating for NOVN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.33 million, with 133.69 million shares outstanding and 128.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, NOVN stock reached a trading volume of 18328300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novan Inc. [NOVN]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Novan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novan Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

NOVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Novan Inc. [NOVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, NOVN shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Novan Inc. [NOVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4955, while it was recorded at 0.4985 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4868 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novan Inc. [NOVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -608.86. Novan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -625.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novan Inc. [NOVN] managed to generate an average of -$729,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Novan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

NOVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novan Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 124.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVN.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.00% of NOVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,375,944, which is approximately 277.644% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, holding 602,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in NOVN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.25 million in NOVN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN] by around 5,893,883 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,259,395 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,587,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,740,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 403,296 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 629,804 shares during the same period.