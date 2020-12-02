ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently 1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] gained 1.81% or 0.52 points to close at $29.27 with a heavy trading volume of 6165546 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that ON Semiconductor Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Third Year in a Row.

Company continues to encourage ethical, sustainable and responsible business practices.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), energy efficient innovations, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index, recognizing companies with sustainable business practices. This is the third time the company has been included in the index.

It opened the trading session at $29.05, the shares rose to $29.63 and dropped to $28.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded 55.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -258.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, ON reached to a volume of 6165546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $27.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $26, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on ON stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 17 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 61.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 16.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.57, while it was recorded at 28.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.91 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 9.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.87. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $6,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $12,031 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,409,236, which is approximately 34.414% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,996,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $812.43 million in ON stock with ownership of nearly 3.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 36,186,596 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 41,966,482 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 332,896,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,049,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,923,410 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 15,531,247 shares during the same period.