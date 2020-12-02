Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Stock trading around $27.43 per share: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.90 during the day while it closed the day at $27.43. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Nordstrom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings.

– Earnings per share of $0.34 reflected sequential improvement in sales and profitability.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

– Generated positive EBIT of more than $100 million and operating cash flow of more than $150 million.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 17.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has inclined by 80.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.17% and lost -32.98% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $4.42 billion, with 157.20 million shares outstanding and 105.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 12153339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On July 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 126.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.20 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.37%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,799 million, or 67.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,805,426, which is approximately 38.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,784,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.4 million in JWN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $144.32 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 19,403,129 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 19,752,934 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 62,880,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,036,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,554,505 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,828,849 shares during the same period.