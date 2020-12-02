NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] gain 96.37% so far this year. What now?

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSTG] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 10.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.63. The company report on December 1, 2020 that NanoString Unveils Spatial Molecular Imaging Platform, Complementing GeoMx DSP to Provide Compelling Product Roadmap for Spatial Biology.

Molecular Imaging Platform Leverages Hyb & Seq Chemistry to Spatially Profile Expression of 1,000+ Genes at Single Cell and Sub-Cell Resolution Across Tissue Samples.

Available in Technology Access Program in H1-2021 with Commercial Instrument Launch Expected in H2-2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1013299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NanoString Technologies Inc. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for NSTG stock reached $2.32 billion, with 44.07 million shares outstanding and 43.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.58K shares, NSTG reached a trading volume of 1013299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for NanoString Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoString Technologies Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

How has NSTG stock performed recently?

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.81. With this latest performance, NSTG shares gained by 49.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.06 for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.42, while it was recorded at 49.24 for the last single week of trading, and 35.14 for the last 200 days.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.86 and a Gross Margin at +65.67. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.41.

Return on Total Capital for NSTG is now -52.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.58. Additionally, NSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] managed to generate an average of -$73,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.NanoString Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 205.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSTG.

Insider trade positions for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]

There are presently around $2,398 million, or 97.70% of NSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,670,349, which is approximately 0.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,007,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.96 million in NSTG stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $208.8 million in NSTG stock with ownership of nearly 9.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoString Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NSTG] by around 4,864,977 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,819,645 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,206,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,891,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSTG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,845 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 337,465 shares during the same period.