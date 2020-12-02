MGM Resorts International [MGM] Is Currently 1.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] closed the trading session at $28.81 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.40, while the highest price level was $29.1784. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Pittsburgh Steelers and BetMGM Announce Partnership.

BetMGM Named as First Gaming Partner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, is the team’s First Gaming Partner. The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsorship of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.41 percent and weekly performance of 10.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.33M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 6920986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $21.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 40.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.14 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.15, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.24 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +30.94. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.01. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $29,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 3.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,403.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to -0.88%.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,401 million, or 66.40% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,018,130, which is approximately -17.86% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 38,981,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $819.0 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -10.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 47,280,609 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 54,682,693 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 224,354,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,318,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,068,057 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 14,350,119 shares during the same period.