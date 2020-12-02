Market cap of Under Armour Inc. [UAA] reaches 7.13B – now what?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Under Armour and Stephen Curry Launch Curry Brand.

Curry Brand Aims to Change the Game for Good.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), in partnership with three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, announced the creation and launch of the Curry Brand, a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport.

A sum of 13215791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.36M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $16.91 and dropped to a low of $16.215 until finishing in the latest session at $16.54.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.34. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $15 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on UAA stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 16.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,780 million, or 91.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,899,472, which is approximately 3.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 15,681,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.37 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.92 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 18.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,361,235 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 25,032,639 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 98,655,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,049,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,233,309 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,271,067 shares during the same period.