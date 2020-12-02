Market cap of Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] reaches 2.67B – now what?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.05%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced its participation in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with investors this week and thank Credit Suisse for inviting and hosting us,” said Johnson. “We appreciate the interest from the investment community and the opportunity to continue communicating our story.”.

Over the last 12 months, OSTK stock rose by 738.51%. The one-year Overstock.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.28. The average equity rating for OSTK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.67 billion, with 41.60 million shares outstanding and 40.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, OSTK stock reached a trading volume of 3646044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $100.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 5.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

OSTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 738.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.07, while it was recorded at 67.05 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Overstock.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

OSTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,779 million, or 66.90% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,018,853, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,261,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.91 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.63 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 46.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 7,153,234 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,794,480 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,222,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,170,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,574 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,617 shares during the same period.