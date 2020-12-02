Market cap of Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] reaches 11.92B – now what?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.66 during the day while it closed the day at $10.55. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Lumen Technologies to present at investor conferences.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Andrew Dugan, senior vice president and chief technology officer, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Dec. 2. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 0.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUMN stock has declined by -0.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.57% and lost -20.14% year-on date.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $11.92 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 991.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 11113783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,214 million, or 81.20% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,429,506, which is approximately -2.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $966.59 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

361 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 60,694,462 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 40,273,995 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 772,408,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 873,376,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,098,912 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,903,684 shares during the same period.