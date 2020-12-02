Market cap of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] reaches 187.99M – now what?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: DRTT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 55.24%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that DIRTT announces conference schedule for the fourth quarter of 2020.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the following investment conferences.

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select ConferenceTuesday, November 17, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, DRTT stock dropped by -33.33%.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.99 million, with 84.68 million shares outstanding and 43.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 135.83K shares, DRTT stock reached a trading volume of 5023994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

DRTT Stock Performance Analysis:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.24. With this latest performance, DRTT shares gained by 59.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.44 for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.52, while it was recorded at 1.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.85 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for DRTT is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, DRTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] managed to generate an average of -$4,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 60.43% of DRTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRTT stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 8,301,200, which is approximately 5.523% of the company’s market cap and around 12.29% of the total institutional ownership; 22NW, LP, holding 7,571,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.81 million in DRTT stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.7 million in DRTT stock with ownership of nearly 8.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:DRTT] by around 5,812,741 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 8,643,658 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,790,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,246,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRTT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,111,014 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,655,410 shares during the same period.