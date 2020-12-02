Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 88.09B – now what?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on November 30, 2020 that CVS Health to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx 2020.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced that Larry Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna will be participating in a fireside chat with investors at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Global HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020, at approximately 12:10 pm ET.

About CVS HealthCVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We’re evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that’s in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we’re transforming health at http://www.cvshealth.com.

A sum of 8225482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.15M shares. CVS Health Corporation shares reached a high of $69.33 and dropped to a low of $67.355 until finishing in the latest session at $67.54.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.34. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.85, while it was recorded at 67.85 for the last single week of trading, and 62.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.36. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $22,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.60%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,202 million, or 78.20% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,157,017, which is approximately -0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,284,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 950 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 45,791,721 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 67,004,313 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 882,197,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 994,993,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,634,049 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 5,151,864 shares during the same period.