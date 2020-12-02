Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market cap of CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] reaches 697.64M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more

CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ: CIIC] closed the trading session at $20.03 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.00, while the highest price level was $22.4499. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CIIG Merger Corp.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), a privately-held electric vehicle company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “ARVL.” The transaction values the combined company at an implied enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

If you own CIIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.31 percent and weekly performance of -21.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 109.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 99.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CIIC reached to a volume of 3313328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Merger Corp. is set at 2.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CIIC stock trade performance evaluation

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.30. With this latest performance, CIIC shares gained by 99.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CIIG Merger Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

28 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ:CIIC] by around 7,041,144 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,666 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,089,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,016,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 886,067 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCemtrex Inc. [CETX] Revenue clocked in at $43.70 million, up 3.85% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleTRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] moved down -9.56: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] moved down -9.56: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. plunged by -$0.96 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.40 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Revenue clocked in at $43.70 million, up 3.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cemtrex Inc. plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.52 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] Stock trading around $17.56 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. closed the trading session at $17.56 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.