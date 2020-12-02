Market cap of CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] reaches 697.64M – now what?

CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ: CIIC] closed the trading session at $20.03 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.00, while the highest price level was $22.4499. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CIIG Merger Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), a privately-held electric vehicle company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “ARVL.” The transaction values the combined company at an implied enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.31 percent and weekly performance of -21.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 109.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 99.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CIIC reached to a volume of 3313328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Merger Corp. is set at 2.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CIIC stock trade performance evaluation

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.30. With this latest performance, CIIC shares gained by 99.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CIIG Merger Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]: Insider Ownership positions

28 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ:CIIC] by around 7,041,144 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,666 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,089,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,016,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 886,067 shares during the same period.