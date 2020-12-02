Market cap of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] reaches 12.95M – now what?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] gained 16.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Blonder Tongue Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced its sales and results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales decreased $1,107,000 or 21.0% to $4,171,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $5,278,000 for the comparable period in 2019. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1,787,000) or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to $(1,334,000) or $(0.14) per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. represents 9.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.95 million with the latest information. BDR stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 835.21K shares, BDR reached a trading volume of 1299410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1002, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8066 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 108,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in BDR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $48000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 110,893 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 644 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 401,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,234 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 644 shares during the same period.