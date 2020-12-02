Market Analysts see MetLife Inc. [MET] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 1.60% or 0.74 points to close at $46.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5187692 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that MetLife Foundation Provides $4 Million in Grants to Support Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Efforts.

MetLife Foundation announced that it is providing $4 million in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts for low-income people and small businesses across the United States. The grants complete MetLife Foundation’s $25 million commitment to the global response to COVID-19 and underscore its ongoing commitment to helping underserved communities.

“The pandemic has compounded housing and food insecurity in our communities and continues to have an outsized impact on small businesses,” said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability for MetLife and Chairman of MetLife Foundation. “These grants will provide relief to people and businesses that need help the most during these challenging times.”.

It opened the trading session at $47.29, the shares rose to $47.4096 and dropped to $46.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 23.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, MET reached to a volume of 5187692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $49.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MET stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 55 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.98, while it was recorded at 47.39 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.39. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $120,388 per employee.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 3.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $31,874 million, or 77.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 68,401,513, which is approximately -2.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 66,743,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.86 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 30,244,342 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 45,820,420 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 603,416,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,481,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,234 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,223,903 shares during the same period.