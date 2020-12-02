Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a low on 12/01/20, posting a -1.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $153.40. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Lowe’s Donates $1 Million in Christmas Trees this Holiday Season to Families Hit Hardest by Pandemic.

Beginning on Giving Tuesday, Lowe’s teams up with the NFL to brighten homes for the holidays coast to coast.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

From financial hardships to the upheaval of traditional gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the way thousands of Americans celebrate the holidays this year. In an effort to spread holiday joy to those who need it most, Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) announced it will be donating and delivering $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees to families and organizations impacted by the pandemic. Over the next two weeks, Lowe’s will partner with the NFL and nonprofits nationwide to deliver more than 13,000 Christmas trees to homes and facilities in need of extra cheer, from childcare and youth centers to first responder stations and nonprofit housing organizations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6099310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $112.55 billion, with 752.00 million shares outstanding and 725.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 6099310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $182.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LOW shares from 185 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.57, while it was recorded at 154.75 for the last single week of trading, and 135.00 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 20.58%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $87,562 million, or 77.00% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,783,544, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,745,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.55 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.17 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 822 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 33,941,441 shares. Additionally, 930 investors decreased positions by around 36,237,776 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 500,630,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,810,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,254,903 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,792,414 shares during the same period.