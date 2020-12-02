Market Analysts see eHealth Inc. [EHTH] gaining to $101. Time to buy?

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] loss -5.67% or -4.31 points to close at $71.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1216562 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that eHealth Releases Half-Time Report on Open Enrollment Costs and Trends for ACA Health Insurance Consumers.

Average premiums increase among unsubsidized consumers while younger enrollees say the pandemic has made them more likely to reconsider coverage choices.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) released a snapshot report on consumer costs, trends, and sentiments during the first half of the annual open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance plans. eHealth’s analyisis focuses on consumers not receiving government subsidies under the ACA.

It opened the trading session at $76.91, the shares rose to $77.09 and dropped to $71.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EHTH points out that the company has recorded -44.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 766.45K shares, EHTH reached to a volume of 1216562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eHealth Inc. [EHTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $128.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for eHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for eHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EHTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94.

Trading performance analysis for EHTH stock

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, EHTH shares gained by 6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.12, while it was recorded at 76.41 for the last single week of trading, and 97.74 for the last 200 days.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eHealth Inc. [EHTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.84. eHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.21.

Return on Total Capital for EHTH is now 24.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.51. Additionally, EHTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] managed to generate an average of $44,591 per employee.eHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eHealth Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eHealth Inc. go to 22.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eHealth Inc. [EHTH]

There are presently around $1,978 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,937,146, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,252,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.46 million in EHTH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $157.47 million in EHTH stock with ownership of nearly 33.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH] by around 6,377,123 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 6,651,973 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,567,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,596,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHTH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,497,229 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,558 shares during the same period.