LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, up 1.92% YTD: What’s Next?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 12.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on August 24, 2020 that LM Funding Announces Contracts with New Associations.

Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” “LMFA” or “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company, announced contracting with two additional South Florida condominium owners associations to provide funding for potential budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic driven economic downturn. These new contracts add 8,000 doors to the Company’s total door count for Associations under contract with active accounts to approximately 33,000.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“We continue to expect overall delinquency rates in community associations and the demand for our funding products to track unemployment”, said LMFA’s Chief Executive Officer Bruce M. Rodgers. “The pandemic caused economic downturn has resulted in May 2020 U.S. unemployment of 13.3%. We experienced our most profitable years following the 2008 financial downturn when unemployment increased in 2009 to 2013 from a low of 7.8% to a high of 9.8%. We entered that business cycle as a start up company with limited access to capital and unproven operating systems. We believe the lessons learned from the last cycle will scale well in the current economic environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3110047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LM Funding America Inc. stands at 11.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.62%.

The market cap for LMFA stock reached $11.68 million, with 15.40 million shares outstanding and 12.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 3110047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has LMFA stock performed recently?

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.25. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 39.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6269, while it was recorded at 0.7112 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8522 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Insider trade positions for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 23.10% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 267,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.73% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in LMFA stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $95000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 634,863 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,244 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 53,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,559 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,079 shares during the same period.