Lake Street lifts Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STRM] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.70 at the close of the session, up 10.62%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Streamline Health® To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Performance on December 8, 2020.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial performance for the period that ended October 31, 2020, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock is now 22.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STRM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.70 and lowest of $1.5489 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.86, which means current price is +221.36% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 57.72K shares, STRM reached a trading volume of 1090218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hilliard Lyons dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2008, representing the official price target for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has STRM stock performed recently?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, STRM shares gained by 22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4904, while it was recorded at 1.5663 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2340 for the last 200 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +61.27. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.80.

Return on Total Capital for STRM is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.95. Additionally, STRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] managed to generate an average of -$35,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]

There are presently around $24 million, or 44.10% of STRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRM stocks are: TAMARACK ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 4,305,882, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,341,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 million in STRM stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.68 million in STRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STRM] by around 244,622 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 129,599 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,484,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,858,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,189 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 81,700 shares during the same period.