Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] traded at a high on 12/01/20, posting a 16.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.82. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Dynatronics Corporation Participates in Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation participated in the Canaccord 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum, that was held virtually. John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and members of the Company’s leadership team provided an update to investors including a discussion of recently announced structural changes and the Company’s plans for pursuing future growth opportunities. All meetings were held in a 1-on-1 format.

“We were excited to participate in the Canaccord Forum to share our story and early results from our emerging, scalable business model,” explained Krier.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1816381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatronics Corporation stands at 12.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.59%.

The market cap for DYNT stock reached $12.18 million, with 14.08 million shares outstanding and 10.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.99K shares, DYNT reached a trading volume of 1816381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DYNT stock performed recently?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.68. With this latest performance, DYNT shares gained by 39.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.24 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6594, while it was recorded at 0.7229 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8385 for the last 200 days.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.73. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$17,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatronics Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYNT.

Insider trade positions for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 461,675, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 18.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 399,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in DYNT stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $60000.0 in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly 59.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 88,879 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,696 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 966,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,081 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,396 shares during the same period.