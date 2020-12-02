International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] moved down -0.29: Why It’s Important

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that IBM Named a Leader in Security Analytics By Independent Research Firm.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security announced that it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2020 report. Released, the report evaluated 11 of the top Security Analytic providers, with IBM ranking highest in the current offering category compared to other vendors, and Forrester noting that IBM is “building an open security platform on the cloud.”.

“As enterprises have moved their own workloads to the cloud to take advantage of its scale, flexibility, and availability, security vendors have finally started to follow suit with cloud-based delivery of their security analytics solutions,” said the report. According to Forrester, this shift has enabled vendors to more quickly roll out new capabilities to their customers and decrease the management overhead for these systems.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock dropped by -7.34%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.19. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.61 billion, with 891.38 million shares outstanding and 889.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 5127525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $137.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.10, while it was recorded at 123.93 for the last single week of trading, and 121.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.87. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.04. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $24,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 4.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to -1.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,603 million, or 58.70% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,167,799, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,946,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.53 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 16,471,685 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 23,273,964 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 468,562,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,308,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,105,970 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,014,022 shares during the same period.