Thursday, December 3, 2020
Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain 0.78% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $23.77 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2021 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 11, 2020.

About Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 436.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.29 billion with the latest information. HWM stock price has been found in the range of $23.67 to $24.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 6319293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $30, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 37.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.64, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $10,019 million, or 89.70% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,565,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $988.02 million in HWM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $964.62 million in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -3.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 37,500,711 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 46,534,452 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 337,479,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,515,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,937,850 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,581,172 shares during the same period.

