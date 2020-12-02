Goldman slashes price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] – find out why.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] price plunged by -9.09 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69836.

A sum of 11225235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.62M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.82 and dropped to a low of $1.59 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.2. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $2.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 60.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2403, while it was recorded at 1.8440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5484 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.39 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.35. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$154,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $525 million, or 86.60% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 60,811,149, which is approximately 0.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,946,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.11 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $34.93 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -23.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 39,867,483 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 52,009,672 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 235,953,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,831,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,364,036 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,427,958 shares during the same period.