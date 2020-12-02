Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] is 93.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] gained 8.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for January 2021 Gold Production.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce it has received final environmental permits for its Rodeo gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is presently on track to begin gold production in January 2021, which will mark the transition of Golden Minerals to gold producer from precious metals exploration company.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals, Warren Rehn, notes, “The receipt of the environmental permits for our Rodeo mine puts us on schedule to begin mining in January 2021. We expect to begin delivering gold-bearing material to our Velardeña mill early in January and begin processing immediately.”.

Golden Minerals Company represents 143.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.64 million with the latest information. AUMN stock price has been found in the range of $0.57 to $0.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, AUMN reached a trading volume of 2078693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48.

Trading performance analysis for AUMN stock

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.89. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 42.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4552, while it was recorded at 0.5381 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3718 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 31.40% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,290,983, which is approximately 40.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,104,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in AUMN stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.48 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 42.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 1,111,094 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 740,448 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,396,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,248,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,533 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 48,448 shares during the same period.