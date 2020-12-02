Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS] fell -64.82% so far this year. What now?

Geospace Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: GEOS] traded at a low on 12/01/20, posting a -4.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.90. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron’s Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2855612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geospace Technologies Corporation stands at 10.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.14%.

The market cap for GEOS stock reached $94.16 million, with 13.55 million shares outstanding and 13.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.29K shares, GEOS reached a trading volume of 2855612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS]?

Singular Research have made an estimate for Geospace Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $40 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Geospace Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $75, while Furey Research Partners kept a Buy rating on GEOS stock. On May 09, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for GEOS shares from 140 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geospace Technologies Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has GEOS stock performed recently?

Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, GEOS shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.52 and a Gross Margin at +26.68. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Total Capital for GEOS is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS] managed to generate an average of -$29,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Geospace Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geospace Technologies Corporation go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geospace Technologies Corporation [GEOS]

There are presently around $48 million, or 71.10% of GEOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,341,062, which is approximately -1.852% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,336,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 million in GEOS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.37 million in GEOS stock with ownership of nearly 8.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geospace Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Geospace Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:GEOS] by around 327,255 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 448,817 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,318,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,094,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEOS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,829 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 226,977 shares during the same period.