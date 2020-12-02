For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a rise to $51. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $40.10 during the day while it closed the day at $39.46. The company report on December 1, 2020 that BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces Dawn Guffey as Senior Director in Naples, FL.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Dawn Guffey to Senior Director, Wealth Management, where she is responsible for managing portfolios as well as providing strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth-families and their private foundations. Based in Naples, Dawn reports to Market President, Barry McKenzie.

Dawn joined BNY Mellon in 1984, and has since served in various investment management roles, including as a Chief Investment Officer in the Cash Investment Strategies Group, and most recently, as a Corporate Senior Information Risk Officer (CSIRO) and Privacy Steward for BNY Mellon Investment Management. Subsequent roles include Executive Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for BNY Mellon Cash Investment Strategies, Senior Portfolio Manager at Standish Mellon and Portfolio Manager and Trader for Mellon Bank in the Capital Markets Business.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has inclined by 6.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.31% and lost -21.60% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $35.33 billion, with 889.50 million shares outstanding and 883.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 6007120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $43.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $42 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on BK stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 39 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 192.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.18.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 39.92 for the last single week of trading, and 36.59 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.73. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $91,384 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 4.76%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,214 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,261,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.45 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 14.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 46,309,208 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 42,647,027 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 651,398,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,354,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,551,722 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 10,095,255 shares during the same period.