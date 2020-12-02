For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price plunged by -2.77 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Hires Retail Veteran John Welling To Lead Merchandise Planning Team.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has named John Welling as Senior Vice President (SVP), Merchandise Planning, Allocation & Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Welling will report to Joe Hartsig, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Chief Merchandising Officer (CMO), and President of Harmon Health & Beauty Stores.

John Welling will be responsible for helping lead the transformation of Bed Bath & Beyond’s inventory planning and replenishment strategy, a core pillar in the Company’s strategic growth plan. This includes implementing enhanced merchandising processes and inventory systems to improve in-stock levels and turn times, end to end inventory management capabilities, product life cycle management, reporting tools and regional merchandising activities. In addition, John will oversee the evolution of space and assortment planning to optimize merchandise in store, ensure a more consistent, high-quality customer experience, and support the recently announced store remodel program which includes investments of approximately $250 million over the next three years.

A sum of 7827491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.23M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $21.55 and dropped to a low of $20.10 until finishing in the latest session at $20.38.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.82. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $24.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBBY stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BBBY shares from 13 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.55, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BBBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 79.60%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,934 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,293,929, which is approximately -3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,102,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.3 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.66 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 28,328,747 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 23,657,574 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 91,983,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,970,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,347,333 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,259,585 shares during the same period.