Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -6.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.78%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – developer of the world’s most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles – announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat” will be hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 1:10 p.m. ET to 1:40 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock rose by 80.98%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.29. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.26 billion, with 144.90 million shares outstanding and 139.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 11521705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 2.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 79.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $257 million, or 9.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,976,000, which is approximately -39.903% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, holding 2,213,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.23 million in FSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $27.7 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 8,859,221 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 36,931,839 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 31,628,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,162,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,399,778 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 27,876,340 shares during the same period.