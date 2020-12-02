FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $31

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.95%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Potomac Edison Installs New Substation Fencing to Prevent Animal Intrusions.

New Fencing at Cumberland Substation Deters Climbing Animals and Protects Equipment.

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has installed new interior fencing at an Allegany County substation to help deter climbing animals and protect against electrical equipment interference that can cause power outages. The fencing was installed at the Thomas Street substation in Cumberland, around the 433-foot perimeter of the equipment, to help keep electricity safely flowing to customers while keeping animals out of harm’s way.

Over the last 12 months, FE stock dropped by -42.82%. The one-year FirstEnergy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.8. The average equity rating for FE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.65 billion, with 542.00 million shares outstanding and 541.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, FE stock reached a trading volume of 9228208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $37.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

FE Stock Performance Analysis:

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.78, while it was recorded at 26.73 for the last single week of trading, and 35.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FirstEnergy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.75 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.19.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 9.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 304.96. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 284.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $73,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FirstEnergy Corp. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -2.40%.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,955 million, or 81.40% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,135,197, which is approximately -3.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 38,857,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in FE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -33.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 94,009,020 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 117,443,519 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 228,549,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,001,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,791,460 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 21,460,346 shares during the same period.