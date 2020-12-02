Daiwa Securities lifts Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.66. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Uber and AU10TIX Launch New Safety Measures for Cash-Paying Riders.

Identification Technology Strengthens Trust Between Riders and Driving Partners.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has partnered with AU10TIX, a global identity verification and authentication platform, to implement a program in cities in Mexico, Argentina and Chile that helps verify the identity of new riders who choose cash as their preferred method of payment. The program leverages AU10TIX’s proprietary technology to build trust between rider and driver.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17061325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uber Technologies Inc. stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $87.73 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.71 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.99M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 17061325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 45.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.91, while it was recorded at 50.50 for the last single week of trading, and 33.52 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 57.30%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $62,492 million, or 74.80% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 101,457,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.14 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 162,781,515 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 95,514,172 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 1,000,097,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,392,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,902,884 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 31,763,304 shares during the same period.