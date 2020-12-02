Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] is -25.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [NYSE: CAAP] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.59 during the day while it closed the day at $4.49. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Corporación América Airports Announces Agreement to Extend for 10-Years Until 2038 the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 Concession.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”), the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, announced that at a signing ceremony that took place at the office of the President of the Republic of Argentina Dr. Alberto Fernandez, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (“AA2000”) represented by its Chairman Martín Eurnekian and the Organismo Regulador del Sistema Nacional de Aeropuertos (“ORSNA”) represented by its Chairman Carlos Pedro Lugones Aignasse signed an agreement to extend the AA2000 concession (the “Concession Agreement Extension”) for a ten-year period from 2028 to 2038, as provided for under the existing concession agreement. This extension is part of an agreement entered by AA2000 and ORSNA with an aim to mitigate the impact of COVID19 in its operations and further includes the commitment by AA2000 of incremental capital expenditures of approximately US$500 million to be undertaken between 2022 and 2027 for expansion projects. The Concession Agreement Extension is subject to the issuance of a Presidential Decree as is customary in processes like this one.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005976/en/.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. stock has also gained 48.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAAP stock has inclined by 87.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.31% and lost -25.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CAAP stock reached $687.01 million, with 160.02 million shares outstanding and 28.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 244.47K shares, CAAP reached a trading volume of 18547784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAP shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporacion America Airports S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.18. With this latest performance, CAAP shares gained by 161.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.21 for Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.46. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.58.

Return on Total Capital for CAAP is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.35. Additionally, CAAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] managed to generate an average of $1,444 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. go to 28.30%.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 5.80% of CAAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAP stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,203,974, which is approximately -1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 82.15% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,047,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 million in CAAP stocks shares; and BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, currently with $4.59 million in CAAP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corporacion America Airports S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. [NYSE:CAAP] by around 494,844 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,024,962 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,744,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,264,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,097 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 531,449 shares during the same period.