Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] is -32.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] gained 20.24% or 0.25 points to close at $1.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6979364 shares. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Cellectar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLRB points out that the company has recorded 47.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 256.89K shares, CLRB reached to a volume of 6979364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CLRB stock

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.18. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2116, while it was recorded at 1.2910 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3918 for the last 200 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -124.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,761,614 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 24.60% of CLRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,364,457, which is approximately 620.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 920,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in CLRB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.67 million in CLRB stock with ownership of nearly -44.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRB] by around 1,350,747 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 909,728 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,196,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,456,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,489 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 250,582 shares during the same period.

