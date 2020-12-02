cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is 22.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.32%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that cbdMD Announces Speaking Engagement at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD.PR.A), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced that Martin Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO, is scheduled to speak on the CBD panel at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

For more information regarding the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference please visit: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/3rd-annual-boston-cannabis-conference/.

Over the last 12 months, YCBD stock dropped by -8.58%. The average equity rating for YCBD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.92 million, with 51.34 million shares outstanding and 32.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.34K shares, YCBD stock reached a trading volume of 1339375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

YCBD Stock Performance Analysis:

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into cbdMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.72 and a Gross Margin at +61.37. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.08.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -55.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of -$249,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

YCBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 564.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 13.80% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,234,300, which is approximately 0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 864,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in YCBD stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.19 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly 14.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in cbdMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 2,186,675 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 991,745 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,075,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,253,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,255,395 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 700,221 shares during the same period.