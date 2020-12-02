BP p.l.c. [BP] fell -48.17% so far this year. What now?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] price plunged by -7.30 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Republic Services, Aria Energy and bp Partner on New Renewable Energy Project.

Renewable Natural Gas Facility Begins Operations at South Shelby Landfill.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) and energy partners Aria Energy and bp (NYSE: BP) announced the startup of a landfill-gas-to-renewable-natural-gas (RNG) project at South Shelby Landfill. The project directly supports Republic’s commitment to send 50 percent more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030.

A sum of 19464241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.39M shares. BP p.l.c. shares reached a high of $20.64 and dropped to a low of $19.56 until finishing in the latest session at $19.56.

The one-year BP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $28.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BP shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 28.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +9.40. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.45.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.70. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $45,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BP p.l.c. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -3.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,272 million, or 8.30% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,770,602, which is approximately -0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 13,734,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.64 million in BP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $235.21 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly -26.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 36,273,146 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 55,976,718 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 177,262,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,512,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,340,944 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 12,624,478 shares during the same period.