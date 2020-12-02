AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] Is Currently -1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] traded at a low on 12/01/20, posting a -1.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.36. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron’s Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6780438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Networks Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for AMCX stock reached $1.30 billion, with 52.35 million shares outstanding and 27.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AMCX reached a trading volume of 6780438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $25.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AMCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has AMCX stock performed recently?

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, AMCX shares gained by 52.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.79. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 20.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.85. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 488.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $179,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

Insider trade positions for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

There are presently around $1,523 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,103,278, which is approximately -11.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,615,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.36 million in AMCX stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $117.75 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly -2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 8,677,883 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,768,854 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 33,632,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,079,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,331,612 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,678 shares during the same period.