Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Is Currently -2.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.12%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA.F) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68787.

Over the last 12 months, ABEV stock dropped by -35.20%. The one-year Ambev S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.92. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.85 billion, with 15.73 billion shares outstanding and 4.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.48M shares, ABEV stock reached a trading volume of 18041545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.29. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.40.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 24.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.00. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $235,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

ABEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 121,209,399 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 184,750,453 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 997,184,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,303,144,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,945,507 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 36,758,823 shares during the same period.