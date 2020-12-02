AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Revenue clocked in at $994.00 million, up 223.04% YTD: What’s Next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] gained 18.79% or 5.61 points to close at $35.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2242062 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Acquisition of National HME Provider AeroCare Holdings Inc. and Updates Financial Guidance For 2021.

Expected to significantly enhance scale and geographic reach, providing access to new customers and strengthening relationships with referral partners, patients, manufacturers, and managed healthcare plans.

Greater managed care access, broader product availability, and enhanced customer service for patients.

It opened the trading session at $33.54, the shares rose to $36.0298 and dropped to $32.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHCO points out that the company has recorded 107.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -281.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 440.44K shares, AHCO reached to a volume of 2242062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $34.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for AHCO stock

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.39. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 29.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.97 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.06, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.82 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$5,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdaptHealth Corp. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 26.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $909 million, or 58.20% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: ASSURED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,647,353, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,894,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.21 million in AHCO stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $61.51 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 11211.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 15,435,341 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 231,712 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,958,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,625,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,443,876 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 136,861 shares during the same period.