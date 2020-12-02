Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] closed the trading session at $0.29 on 11/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2532, while the highest price level was $0.295. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) provided a business update and announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Events:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.16 percent and weekly performance of 20.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, ACST reached to a volume of 16646715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15.

ACST stock trade performance evaluation

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.46. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 52.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2125, while it was recorded at 0.2535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4717 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -191.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.78% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 283,800, which is approximately -22.119% of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 252,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $73000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 372,965 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,751,651 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 759,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,364,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,965 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,965 shares during the same period.