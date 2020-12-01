Wall Street Analyst Initiated Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] jumped around 9.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $61.30 at the close of the session, up 17.21%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Nanox Announces Revised Time of Live Demonstration at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting.

Live demonstration now scheduled for 11:30am EST on Thursday, December 3.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Company to host investor webinar following the live demonstration at 2:30pm EST on the same day.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 3863024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 4.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

How has NNOX stock performed recently?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 49.59 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,128,150 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.10 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

Insider trade positions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $166 million, or 11.30% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.59% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 762,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.71 million in NNOX stocks shares; and TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.24 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 2,713,267 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,713,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,713,267 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.