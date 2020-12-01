Veritone Inc. [VERI] Stock trading around $26.61 per share: What’s Next?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] gained 24.93% or 5.31 points to close at $26.61 with a heavy trading volume of 14576303 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Veritone aiWARE Now Supports NVIDIA CUDA for GPU-based AI and Machine Learning.

New innovation enables organizations to significantly accelerate actionable insight from video, audio and text-based data sources.

Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, announced it now supports the NVIDIA® CUDA® platform, enabling organizations across the public and private sectors to run intensive AI and machine learning (ML) tasks on NVIDIA GPUs, whether on-premises or in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) clouds.

It opened the trading session at $23.043, the shares rose to $35.79 and dropped to $22.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERI points out that the company has recorded 174.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2081.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 761.00K shares, VERI reached to a volume of 14576303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $14 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VERI stock. On November 13, 2018, analysts increased their price target for VERI shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.29.

Veritone Inc. [VERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.76. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 159.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 781.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.89 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 20.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.77 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.04.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -118.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$224,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc. go to 50.00%.

There are presently around $210 million, or 38.70% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,559,766, which is approximately -0.852% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,315,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.99 million in VERI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $16.07 million in VERI stock with ownership of nearly 98.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI] by around 2,268,219 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,214,377 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,397,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,880,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,701 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,613 shares during the same period.