United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is -48.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -0.55 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on November 23, 2020 that United Introduces Customer COVID-19 Testing from Houston to Latin American and Caribbean Destinations.

United and Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory team up to offer self-collected, mail-in COVID-19 tests to help ensure travelers meet country entry requirements.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

United announced it is expanding its customer COVID-19 testing efforts to include flights out of Houston to select destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Starting for flights departing on December 7, customers originating from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will have the option to take a self-collected, mail-in test that meets local entry requirements for the following destinations, allowing them to reunite with family or start their vacation immediately:.

A sum of 23222323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.43M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $46.50 and dropped to a low of $44.20 until finishing in the latest session at $45.05.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.5. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $43.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UAL stock. On October 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 44 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.47.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.91. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 34.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 44.38 for the last single week of trading, and 36.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.35. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $31,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,048 million, or 62.20% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,365,835, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 29,297,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $725.61 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 18,319,990 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 17,271,196 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 143,055,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,647,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,214,276 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,611,050 shares during the same period.