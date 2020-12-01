Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] is 11.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] loss -11.60% or -0.37 points to close at $2.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4495642 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on December 1, 2020.

Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2020 (9:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 1, 2020).

It opened the trading session at $3.25, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $2.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOUR points out that the company has recorded 201.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -286.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, TOUR reached to a volume of 4495642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOUR shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for TOUR stock

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 161.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.31 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.17 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuniu Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

There are presently around $35 million, or 10.60% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,105,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,090,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 million in TOUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.71 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 10.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 242,165 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 119,161 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 12,120,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,482,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,558 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,665 shares during the same period.