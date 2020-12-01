Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] moved up 3.62: Why It’s Important

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, up 3.62%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies.

: Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -51.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.575 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.46, which means current price is +46.67% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 3686389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6906, while it was recorded at 0.5686 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7774 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,471,654, which is approximately 2776605.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 717,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 34.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 3,161,839 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 480,160 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 518,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,160,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 687,956 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,366 shares during the same period.