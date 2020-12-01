Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.63 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Company’s stockholders approved the reverse stock split at a Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 30, 2020. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing upon market open on December 1, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

As a result of the reverse split, each 30 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Company will not issue any fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, the number of shares will be rounded up to the next whole number. The reverse stock split will not modify the rights or preferences of the common stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -16.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTNP stock has declined by -26.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.54% and lost -12.42% year-on date.

The market cap for TTNP stock reached $35.92 million, with 196.76 million shares outstanding and 196.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.44M shares, TTNP reached a trading volume of 166442276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18.

TTNP stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.87. With this latest performance, TTNP shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1479, while it was recorded at 0.1775 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2412 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.77.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -197.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.91. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$783,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTNP.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,856,723, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,150,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in TTNP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 4,860,305 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 769,631 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,453,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,083,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,856,723 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 278,079 shares during the same period.